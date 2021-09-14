Perkins –Glynn Bassett, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Jenkins County Hospital in Millen, GA. He was born in Jenkins County, GA to the late Vernon Loreen Bassett. He was a retired lineman superintendent, having worked for Planters Electric Co. for 44 years. He was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was also on the Board of Directors for Planters Electric Co., was a member of Horse Creek Hunting Club and Alexander Hunting Club.