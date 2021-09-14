CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jenkins County, GA

Glynn Bassett

By Editorials
themillennews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerkins –Glynn Bassett, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Jenkins County Hospital in Millen, GA. He was born in Jenkins County, GA to the late Vernon Loreen Bassett. He was a retired lineman superintendent, having worked for Planters Electric Co. for 44 years. He was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was also on the Board of Directors for Planters Electric Co., was a member of Horse Creek Hunting Club and Alexander Hunting Club.

www.themillennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Millen, GA
County
Jenkins County, GA
City
Perkins, GA
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Rich
Person
Andy Owens
Person
Jimmy Johnson

Comments / 0

Community Policy