Congress & Courts

Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

KTAR News
KTAR News
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a pare- back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate,...

