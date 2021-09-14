CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Genetic factors increase risk for COVID-19

Overton County News
 6 days ago

A massive worldwide collaboration including researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has identified several genetic factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 illness. The findings from nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients and 2 million uninfected controls, published July 8 in the journal Nature, could lead to new treatments and...

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Phillips
Alissa Rose

Self-attacking antibodies found in a COVID patient.

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are mainly more likely to harbor autoantibodies. A new study highlights the need for vaccination, antibodies directed at their tissues or substances their immune cells secrete into the blood than people without Covid-19. Autoantibodies can be early signs of full-blown autoimmune disease.
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Reassures Pregnant Women that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Increase Their Risks of Miscarrying

This new study is here to assure pregnant women who may be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine that it is completely safe for their babies!. According to research on data from Bloomington-based HealthPartners and other big hospitals all around the country, none of the vaccines available currently increase the risk of suffering a miscarriage.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
fox9.com

New data shows COVID-19 vaccines not linked to increased risk of miscarriage

(FOX 9) - New data shows COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not linked to increased risk of miscarriage for pregnant women, HealthPartners announced Wednesday. A study led by the HealthPartners Institute and recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found mRNA vaccines administered during pregnancy did not increase the risk of miscarriage. The research adds to existing data that suggest COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people who are pregnant, HealthPartners said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disease#Covid 19#Vumc#University Of Helsinki#Harvard#Gwas#East Asian#South Asian#European#Biovu#Human Genetics#Clinical Research#Mbbs#Vantage#Ms#Biomedical Informatics#Covid
UPI News

Study spots people at increased risk for severe breakthrough COVID-19

A study of millions of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has identified those at greatest risk of hospitalization and death after breakthrough infection. The most vulnerable are those who are immunosuppressed from chemotherapy, a recent bone marrow or solid organ transplant, or HIV/AIDS. Also at risk are people with neurological disorders such as dementia and Parkinson's disease, nursing home residents, and those with chronic disorders, including Down syndrome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sleep Apnea Risk Factors and Complications

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common affliction, although certain factors can increase your risk of being affected by it. Excess weight greatly increases the risk of developing apnea. Fat deposits in your airway can obstruct breathing and contribute. Large neck circumference might create narrower airways and apnea. A narrowed...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs17

Triangle doctors say COVID-19 can increase risk of heart problems in some people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As hospitals across the Triangle fill with COVID-19 patients, doctors say they aren’t just seeing people with respiratory issues, they’re also seeing cardiovascular problems. “We’re seeing a lot more people with heart attack. We’re seeing a lot more people with stroke because COVID has damaged their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

International study reports the impact of genetics on epigenetic factors

Understanding what causes epigenetic variation could be a step closer thanks to a new atlas of genetic effects on epigenetic factors. The atlas, which has been established by an international consortium including researchers from the University of Exeter, will enable scientists to learn more about the mechanisms underpinning gene regulation.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Social support reduces genetic risk factors that can lead to alcohol use problems

New research shows that social support from friends can shield people at risk of alcohol use disorders. The study, which was published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, found that the combination of genetic predisposition and personality type can lead to problematic alcohol consumption. Having strong social support from friends protected against excessive drinking.
DRINKS
beckershospitalreview.com

NIH reviewing removal of early COVID-19 genetic sequences from database

The National Institutes of Health is examining the removal of COVID-19 virus genetic data from its archive after a scientist in June raised concerns about the withdrawal, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 13. Five things to know:. 1. The Journal reported June 23 that NIH erased gene sequences of...
SCIENCE
Oklahoma Daily

COVID-19 antigen test kits available for purchase on campus in efforts to increase testing amid delta variant, risk levels

COVID-19 antigen testing kits are now available for $18 at Xcetra and the Union Market. Antigen tests are at-home swab tests that provide results in 15 minutes. These tests are often referred to as “rapid tests”, but are found to be less accurate than traditional molecular tests that are processed in laboratories, according to the CDC, as they are more likely to generate false negatives.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy