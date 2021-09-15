CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee ended federal pandemic unemployment benefits early. Two months later, an extreme worker shortage persists.

Columbia Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after Tennessee ended federal expanded pandemic unemployment benefits, qualified and willing workers are still in short supply. There are nearly a half-million unfilled positions advertised on the Department of Labor and Workforce Development's online job site. The unemployment rate remains just under 5%, only slightly lower than it...

www.columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 10

Michael Norris
5d ago

There are help wanted signs everywhere. If people want to work, they will. And the jobs that are posted are above minimum wage. Some people are just waiting for another handout.

Reply(1)
4
