WWE

Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT Championship, Von Wagner debuts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after having to vacate the title, Tommaso Ciampa is once again NXT Champion. Ciampa defeated LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and the debuting Von Wagner in a fatal four-way match on NXT tonight to win the NXT Championship. Ciampa pinned Knight after hitting the Fairytale Ending. The...

WWE NXT live results: Four-way match to determine new champion

A new champion will be crowned as NXT's revamp begins tonight. With Samoa Joe vacating the NXT Championship due to injury, the winner of a fatal four-way match on tonight's show will become the new NXT Champion. Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight are facing off in the match.
Tommaso Ciampa On WWE NXT Changes: “I Just Don’t Think I’m Going Anywhere”

NXT star Tommaso Ciampa joined Busted Open Radio, and during the visit, Ciampa was asked what was the best thing for him right now. He responded by saying health and schedule. “Trying to stay healthy is big, and the schedule is big,” Ciampa said. “As you guys know, the last couple of years have been so unpredictable for the world, and how that’s affected our small bubble of wrestling. With first, losing crowds and losing travel. It’s all stuff that you really couldn’t prepare for, and it’s forced everybody from the performers all the way up.
Tommaso Ciampa Comments On The Rumored Changes Coming To WWE NXT, More

During a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio”, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa commented on the rumored changes coming to the NXT brand, how the pandemic altered things, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what he’s focused on and how the pandemic altered...
Video: Bron Breakker Says He Has His Eye On Tommaso Ciampa

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland. After the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, the NXT 2.0 episode went off the air with a backstage segment featuring Breakker facing off with Ciampa. Breaker approached the champ and congratulated him on the title win, and Ciampa congratulated Breakker on winning his debut. Ciampa then offered his hand for a shake as Breakker stared him down. Breakker shook, but kept Ciampa’s hand held while seething, staring him down. Ciampa also fumed and stared back as the show went off the air.
Bron Breakker Calls Out Tommaso Ciampa After Huge NXT 2.0 Debut

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of Rick Steiner, was working hard at the WWE Performance Center for months. He even appeared on NXT television last month as an extra as well. On the debut episode of NXT 2.0, Rechsteiner got a new name as he is now known as Bron Breakker. He had a very impactful debut as he made short work of LA Knight, looking very dominant in the process.
WWE NXT video highlights: NXT 2.0 begins

A new era for NXT began as "NXT 2.0" made its debut last night. The episode was headlined by the wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis. Lumis spoke for the first time, saying "I do" to make their marriage official. A new NXT Champion was crowned as Tommaso Ciampa...
New NXT Champion crowned on NXT 2.0 debut episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommaso Ciampa is the new NXT Champion. On the debut episode of NXT 2.0 Tuesday night, Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, Von Wagner, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match to win the title after Samoa Joe vacated the belt earlier in the week.
Scott Steiner Returns To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

Pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner returned to the ring Saturday for the first time since he collapsed backstage while at an Impact Wrestling TV tapings in March 2020. Steiner faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a losing effort at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event held at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.
Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
