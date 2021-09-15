Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT Championship, Von Wagner debuts

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland. After the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, the NXT 2.0 episode went off the air with a backstage segment featuring Breakker facing off with Ciampa. Breaker approached the champ and congratulated him on the title win, and Ciampa congratulated Breakker on winning his debut. Ciampa then offered his hand for a shake as Breakker stared him down. Breakker shook, but kept Ciampa’s hand held while seething, staring him down. Ciampa also fumed and stared back as the show went off the air.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO