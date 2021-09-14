CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC sees stronger demand for its crude this year and next

jwnenergy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. The latest data from the group indicate that the world will continue to face an oil supply deficit in the coming months even as its members revive idle production. Despite the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19, fuel consumption is recovering while crude production from the North Sea to the U.S. and Mexico comes in lower than anticipated.

jwnenergy.com

Top U.S. energy official sees ‘unusual partnerships’ for nuclear

The Biden administration’s top energy official said the nuclear industry should broaden its business case beyond power markets in order to ensure its place in a carbon-free economy. U.S. nuclear energy has come under relentless pressure in recent years from cheap natural gas, solar and wind power. More reactors are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to See Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to break above the top of the neutral candlestick from the Tuesday session. That being said, the market looks very much like we are going to go looking towards the $73 level again, after that it is likely that we are going to go looking towards the $74 level. With this, I think short-term dips will continue to be bought near the region we are now, and of course the 50 day EMA underneath and is sloping higher and reaching towards the $70 level. I do believe that eventually we go higher, simply based upon momentum more than anything else.
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies struggled again to pump enough oil in August to meet global demand as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, potentially adding to upward pressures on oil prices. Several OPEC+ members such as Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan have struggled in recent months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Russia Sees Its Oil Output Close to Post-Soviet High Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Russia expects oil output next year to be back near its post-Soviet high as OPEC+ eases production curbs. Russian companies are seen raising combined production of crude and a light oil called condensate by 8% to 559.9 million tons in 2022, and stay close to that level from 2023 to 2024, according to a draft budget submitted by the Finance Ministry to the government.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil gains with equities rebounding, Ida-hit output still shut

Oil rose after a two-day decline with a selloff in global equities easing and some crude output still shut three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. Futures in London climbed above $75 a barrel. Wider markets recovered from a selloff on Monday, which also rippled into oil, ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Ida is having a lasting impact on the oil market with some fields in the Gulf of Mexico unable to resume supply until next year. Traders are also weighing the impact of the global energy crunch on demand.
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil declines for a second session as bearish risks grip markets

Oil dropped as risky assets began the week on the back foot and the dollar gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see stimulus scaled back. Futures in New York fell to trade below $71 a barrel amid a broader decline in stock markets. The dollar rose for a third day, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. Policy makers are poised to start laying the groundwork for reducing monthly asset purchases when the Fed meets for two days from Tuesday, while markets are also weighing the risk of spillover from China Evergrande Group’s woes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus

Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about four per cent this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45 per cent so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered further declines.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies after drop in U.S. stockpiles, gas rally spurs gain

Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes As Demand Hopes Rise

American stocks rebounded cautiously on Wednesday as the market tried to assess the strength of the American economy. The Dow Jones added 255 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 35 and 70 points, respectively. Stocks have wavered this month as sentiment among Wall Street firms worsened. In the past few weeks, analysts at key banks like Bank of America have lowered their estimates for UK equities. At the same time, investors are worried about the Chinese economy. Data published on Wednesday revealed that home prices and fixed asset investments declined in August as Evergrande woes continued.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Shell plans Dutch biofuels plant in retreat from refining crude

Royal Dutch Shell plc signed off on plans for a large biofuels plant in the Netherlands, stepping up investment in cleaner energy as it retreats from refining crude oil. The Anglo-Dutch major will build an 820,000-tonne-a-year facility at its energy and chemicals park in Rotterdam, it said Thursday, without disclosing the cost of the project. Shell is shrinking its portfolio of traditional refineries in favor of lower-carbon fuels as consumers and investors demand greater action on climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

