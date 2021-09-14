OPEC sees stronger demand for its crude this year and next

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to break above the top of the neutral candlestick from the Tuesday session. That being said, the market looks very much like we are going to go looking towards the $73 level again, after that it is likely that we are going to go looking towards the $74 level. With this, I think short-term dips will continue to be bought near the region we are now, and of course the 50 day EMA underneath and is sloping higher and reaching towards the $70 level. I do believe that eventually we go higher, simply based upon momentum more than anything else.

