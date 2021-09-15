MIR4 Beginners Guide with Tips and Tricks

If you’re new to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is a great way to introduce yourself to the series. These JRPGs are an institution unto themselves now — like Final Fantasy, each Tales game has a unique narrative, so you don’t need to play any other games in the series to understand the somber plot, featuring two characters from opposing worlds joining together. Tales of Arise is packed with features, systems, and gimmicks that you’ll only find in the Tales series, and as experiencing JRPG masters, we’ve put together 10 simple tips you really should keep in mind as you play. We’ve played deep into the game, but there won’t be any straight-up spoilers here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO