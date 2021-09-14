Multi-Media Journalist

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ
 7 days ago

WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening on our award-winning news team. We are Your News Leader in Central Pennsylvania and we need an individual who can present story ideas, maximize contacts and tell great stories each day. Do you have the desire to be the lead story today? If so, we want you on our team. We are looking for the right person that understands the importance of local media today including the impact and usage of digital. This is an excellent market to display your skills and develop relationships and connections that will go a long way. If you have up to two years of experience and want a great market, apply today.

