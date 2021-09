Watch this tutorial to find out how DFS (Digital Film Stock) LUTs from Color by LookLabs work to perfectly emulate the most popular Kodak and Fuji film stocks. DFS (Digital Film Stock) LUTs from Color by LookLabs are a result of three years of research and development, they accurately map the beautiful colors of the most popular film stocks for all digital cameras. DFS comes in both Linear (REC 709) and LOG formats. You even have the flexibility of using them on-set to pre-visualize your intended look. All LookLabs camera patches are included to perfectly match your LOG footage. The DFS bundle includes 19 LUTs that perfectly emulate the most popular Kodak and Fuji film stocks. DFS comes in both REC.709 and LOG video formats and all SpeedLooks camera patches work with today’s most popular digital cinema and mirror-less cameras. DFS even makes your Android videos look like film!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO