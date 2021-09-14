Many Texans Not Receiving Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that 97.5 percent of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine and nearly 94 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19. According to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland with more than 95 percent of residents 65 and older with at least one dose. “Howard County has led on vaccinating our residents throughout this year, and we’re leaving no stone unturned to reach the small percentage that remains unvaccinated,” said Ball. “Especially for our older adults who are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, it is vital to get vaccinated. With the delta variant spreading throughout our state and nation, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones.” In addition, Howard County continues to lead Maryland in vaccination efforts. As of today, 88.4 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 83.2 residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Howard County became the first jurisdiction to reach 70 percent of its total population fully vaccinated last week.

