Texas State

Many Texans Not Receiving Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of State Health Services says over a million Texans are more than 90 days past getting their second COVID shot. In addition, one-point-nine-million have missed their second dose as of September 6th. Many people believe they are protected against COVID-19 with just one dose but health officials...

beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kemp Says Georgians Can Choose Not To Get Vaccinated, But They May Die Of COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp may have perhaps made his most direct plea for Georgians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Monday during a press conference. "I mean, the numbers do not lie; 95% of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated," Kemp said. "And I would urge you to do that. That is what we need to unite and focus on instead of having, you know, different mandates and all that."
Houston Chronicle

TS Nicholas cancels second-dose vaccination clinics

Montgomery County added 955 new COVID-19 cases Monday but had a drop of 325 in active cases. However, despite the drop, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained at a record high of 12,781. The total number of cases for the county is now 80,405. Hospitalization also dropped 21 to 363.
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Leads Maryland With 97% Of Seniors Having Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that 97.5 percent of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine and nearly 94 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19. According to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland with more than 95 percent of residents 65 and older with at least one dose. “Howard County has led on vaccinating our residents throughout this year, and we’re leaving no stone unturned to reach the small percentage that remains unvaccinated,” said Ball. “Especially for our older adults who are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, it is vital to get vaccinated. With the delta variant spreading throughout our state and nation, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones.” In addition, Howard County continues to lead Maryland in vaccination efforts. As of today, 88.4 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 83.2 residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Howard County became the first jurisdiction to reach 70 percent of its total population fully vaccinated last week.    
kurv.com

U.S. To Spend $2.1B To Improve Infection Control

The federal government is spending $2.1 billion to improve infection control procedures in health care settings, aimed at preventing the transmission of diseases inside hospitals, dialysis centers and other facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allocating the funding from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
