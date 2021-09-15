CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Rapper Pitbull voices support for saving Palm Beach International Raceway

By Julius Young
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Pitbull has thrown his hat into the ring alongside many others banding together in order to save the famed Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR). "It is a true honor and an amazing opportunity to help in this important effort to save Palm Beach International Raceway. Bringing together community and culture to create generational experiences is priceless," Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, said in a statement.

