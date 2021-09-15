CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Roundup: Spaulding shuts out Harwood

By James Biggam Staff Writer
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUXBURY — Spaulding outshot Harwood 14-0 Tuesday but needed a pair of goals in the final seven minutes to secure a 2-0 field hockey victory. The Crimson Tide held a massive advantage in scoring chances and penalty corners for the first three quarters and still didn’t have anything to show for their efforts. The non-stop pressure finally resulted in a goal when Bella Bevins redirected a Zoe Tewksbury cross into the back of the cage. Bevins scored again on a Hannah King assist to cap the scoring with 47 seconds left to play. Goalie Abigail Geno wrapped up the shutout after easily clearing a handful of Harwood advances into the circle.

