CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

An Epidemiologist Says At-Home Testing Is Key To Stopping COVID

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kit comes in a little box - inside the box, a swab, a small bottle of solution and a paper or plastic reader that tells you if you've got COVID. The Biden administration says rapid COVID tests that you can take at home will help rein in an explosion of cases as people head back into work, back to school. Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina has been calling on public health officials to expand rapid at-home COVID tests for months.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
kshb.com

What led to the shortage of at-home COVID-19 tests?

President Biden's new strategy to end the pandemic includes a plan to surge production of at-home rapid tests, quickly selling out in stores and online. The shortage is the result of the U.S. failing to develop a market for home tests big enough to handle the spike in demand brought on by concerns about the Delta variant of the disease and breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, a Newsy investigation has found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
midfloridanewspapers.com

At-home COVID tests a possible option

Long car lines waiting for COVID-19 tests at clinics are a sign of the times. Although there are several places to get tested, they may not have appointments available for a couple of days. Some people have turned to at-home COVID tests. There are two types of COVID tests sold...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Most At-Home COVID Tests Are Not Reported to Health Department, Chicago's Top Doc Says

Most at-home COVID-19 test results are not being reported to the health department, according to Chicago's top doctor. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live event Thursday that people who get an at-home COVID test are asked to report a positive result to their health care provider who will inform the health department, though that process is not likely happening for every test.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Epidemiologist#Covid#Pcr Testing#Pcr#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
WCAX

How reliable are at-home COVID test kits?

Some people fear hospitals are dangerous places because of COVID, but the Rutland Regional Medical Center says thanks to their environmental services team, this is actually one of the safest places in the community. A closer look at the top sites in contention to house next Burlington High School. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WBAL Radio

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans, but it endorsed the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The twin votes represented a heavy blow...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

46% of US adolescents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CNN analysis finds. The percentage of adolescents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is inching toward the halfway point. About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States are now fully vaccinated — an increase from earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy