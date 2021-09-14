Rowland commissioners OK letting gaming business operate 24 hours a day

The Rowland Board of Commissioners met Tuesday in Town Hall and discussed an interlocal agreement, computer gaming hours and heard concerns about a lack of economic growth in the town. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

ROWLAND — A round of applause met the Rowland Board of Commissioners’ decision Tuesday to do away with mandatory hours of operation for computer gaming facilities.

The commissioners voted unanimously to amend the town’s ordinance to allow the businesses to operate on a 24-hour basis if they choose to do so.

The hours of operations previously approved in the ordinance were 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays.

Commissioner Paul Hunt said seeing as how no other towns in the county have these type of regulations for gaming facilities, he had no problem with them operating for 24 hours, “if they can control it.”

“I don’t think it’ll cause any problems,” Hunt said.

Commissioner Jean Love agreed.

“We haven’t had any problems that I know of and I think I stay on top of things in this town,” Love said. “I’m going to get me a badge at the police.”

In other business Tuesday, the commissioners voted to opt out of signing Robeson County’s Interlocal Agreement for E-911 communication services.

Commissioners were to hear from a county representative about what the agreement entailed but the representative was not present for the meeting, Town Clerk David Townsend said. He suggested the Board of Commissioners table the decision.

“I don’t see why we can’t discuss it now,” Love said.

She doesn’t agree with the county charging $15 per resident, which is what the agreement mandates, which would about $15,000 for the town, Love said.

“We will still have emergency services,” Townsend said. “They’re just asking us to put money into this interlocal agreement.”

Also on Tuesday, the Board approved a resolution to apply for an Asset and Inventory Assessment Grant, which would help pay for a survey of the town’s water infrastructure. Years ago the town was awarded the same grant for the town’s sewer infrastructure.

“What we’re asking for is to apply for a water grant to go in addition to this and evaluate our water systems, determine the ages of lines and conditions of the lines and our two wells we have, but also allow us to upgrade our water systems so that we can then apply for more state funding,” Townsend said.

Completing the sewer AIA study led to the town obtaining a $2 million Community Development Block Grant from North Carolina Department of Commerce in May to replace and repair sewer lines along Canal, Bond and Leak streets, Townsend said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners heard from several residents who voiced concern about the lack of economic growth in Rowland.

“I look around and think about how it use to be,” Evone Smith said. “We’re suppose to have some type of business. We don’t have nothing coming in. We are not the ghost town that everyone says we are.”

Smith said she wants to see Rowland grow.

“Something has to be done… or it’s going to be dust,” she said.

Vivian McCall told Board members the town has grown “too complacent.”

“Rowland has gone down to nothing,” McCall said. “What is the problem? Enough is enough.”

Jackie Leach said residents come to the town with the same problems but no solutions.

“We look like the bearer of bad news,” she said.

Rowland business owner James Pinkney said he no longer lives in the town, but he recalls riding through back in the 1980s.

“It still looks the same,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Shooter thanked all of the residents for coming out and airing their grievances but called on the residents to contribute to making the town better.