RECAP: Daylen Baldwin's first Michigan football media availability

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3L6F_0bwKOtdl00

Sept. 14, 2021

• Daylen Baldwin

—————————————-

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage.

WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

• J.J. McCarthy’s 69-yard touchdown throw

• What it was like playing for Deion Sanders and the differences between him and Jim Harbaugh.

• His Michigan football journey

• What it was like for him to touch the banner for the first time as a Michigan native

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

