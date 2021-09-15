CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas makes landfall in Texas, threatens major blow to Gulf Coast

On Common Ground News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas made landfall as a hurricane, packing 75-mph winds, on the coast of Texas on Monday night, and AccuWeather forecasters say the slow-moving storm will unleash life-threatening flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast, around the greater Houston area and across parts of Louisiana. Due to the significant threat of flooding the storm will pose, Nicholas has been rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale.

ocgnews.com

