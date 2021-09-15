CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MI

Shelby volleyball trounces Mason Co. Central

By Andy Roberts Herald-Journal Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTVILLE — Shelby played perhaps its best offensive match of the season so far Tuesday night at Mason County Central, defeating the Spartans 25-12, 25-12, 25-10. Tigers' coach Tom Weirich said the team (9-4, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) hit well clear of .300, its highest mark for a best-of-5 match this season. A key factor was great serving by Kendall Zoulek, who compiled five aces to go with 13 kills and 11 digs.

