The Merrill Girls Varsity Tennis Team traveled to Wausau West for a match against the Warriors on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Warriors lived up to their name when Wausau West beat Merrill 7-0. Despite the loss, Merrill Girls Tennis Coach Brad Barton had positive things to say about the match: “I was very proud of Lauren Belsky and Sarah Rell’s performances today. This is the first time Lauren Belsky had played number one singles, and she played one of the top players in the state. Sarah Rell also moved up in the lineup to number three singles. They each played their best matches to date.”

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO