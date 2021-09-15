CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage rolls past Willard 5-0

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jorge Mendez-Lopez scored two goals to lead Carthage offensively as the Tigers rolled past Willard on Tuesday at David Haffner Stadium.

After Welle Welle Jr. got the Tigers on the board, Mendez-Lopez gave Carthage (4-2) a 2-0 lead with his first goal in the 24th minute. Then four minutes later, he added his second goal of the night as Carthage went into intermission with a 3-0 advantage.

Dani Morales and Adrian Garrido accounted for the rest of the Tigers' scoring in the second half.

Carthage plays at Republic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

