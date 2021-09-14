CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Health Officials Report Measles Cases in Central and Northern Health Regions

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 6 days ago

RICHMOND— The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has identified five individuals diagnosed with measles and is reaching out to people in the Central Health Region and the Northern Health Region who may have been exposed to those individuals. The people confirmed to have measles recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts.

