Australia’s Calix snares backing for carbon capture technology

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Calix Ltd has lined up an investor to buy a stake in its carbon capture technology unit, valuing the business at A$350 million ($256 million), it said on Wednesday. Calix’s shares rocketed 20% to a record high after the company said Carbon Direct, a New York-based...

newsitem.com

Forward Thinking: Carbon capture and storage — a false solution

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just told us we need to reduce our carbon emissions as quickly as possible to forestall the worst of climate change. So what could be wrong with a technology that promises to capture carbon dioxide as a way to bring those emissions under control?
ENVIRONMENT
massachusettsnewswire.com

Carbon Direct invests $17.7M for 7% stake in Calix Limited (ASX: CXL) LEILAC business

Calix will use funds to accelerate deployment of lime and cement decarbonisation technology. SYDNEY, Australia /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Multi-award-winning Australian technology company Calix Limited (ASX: CXL) (“Calix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce global decarbonisation investor Carbon Direct Capital Management has invested €15m for a 6.98% equity stake in Calix subsidiary, the LEILAC Group, which is dedicated to the commercialisation and ongoing development of Calix’s LEILAC CO2 capture technology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Reuters#Calix Ltd#Carbon Direct#Leilac Group#Un#Co2#The European Union#Heidelberg Cement#Eu
trust.org

The most promising – and proven – carbon capture technology is nature

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. Each year, Earth’s vegetation and oceans capture and store half of human emissions - a massive ecological subsidy to the global economy, entirely taken for granted. Bronson Griscom is senior director...
SCIENCE
kldjfb.xyz

With Democrats and oil companies joining forces, has carbon capture's moment arrived?

WASHINGTON — Carbon dioxide was first captured and pumped underground at commercial scale at a natural gas processing facility in Texas in 1972. Almost a half century later, despite increasing demand for the technology as global leaders seek to fight climate change, carbon capture is still struggling to gain a foothold. The number of projects in development globally remains below where it was 10 years ago after companies that invested in carbon capture systems struggled to make a profit — despite billions of dollars in government subsidies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Williston Daily Herald

Red Trail gets $25 million loan for its carbon capture project

Red Trail Energy is among the latest North Dakota recipients of carbon capture funding, but this time the money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. The loan is for $25 million and will be used to build a carbon capture processing and storage facility an existing...
RICHARDTON, ND
Phys.org

Australian fires boosted CO2—but also carbon-capturing algae: studies

Devastating Australian wildfires released twice as much climate-warming C02 than previously thought—but also triggered vast algae blooms thousands of miles away that may have soaked up significant extra carbon, according to studies published Wednesday. Severe summer heat and drought helped spark the fires from late 2019 to early 2020 that...
ENVIRONMENT
bakingbusiness.com

Researchers seek to improve carbon capture of sorghum

ST. LOUIS – A five-year, $6.2 million project aims to identify and develop sorghum plants that better capture and store atmospheric carbon. The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plant Initiative and Nadia Shakoor, PhD, principal investigator and senior research scientist at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, are collaborating on the research, which fits into the broader goal of the Harnessing Plants Initiative to combat climate change by optimizing the ability of crop plants to remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the ground for long periods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
techxplore.com

Improving carbon capture efficiency to help net zero emissions

As the UK's National Metrology Institute, NPL has a significant role to play in supporting climate change mitigation action and enabling the innovations which will help industry deliver on their goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Geological storage of carbon has gained a lot of attention, but a more versatile carbon capture solution is required if it is to become a reliable mitigation to emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Climeworks Turns On the World's Largest Carbon Capture and Storage Plant

Swiss startup Climeworks just flipped the switch on its direct carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Iceland. Treehugger's Emily Rhode answered the question of what is direct air capture and if it works, explaining the process being used by Climeworks, where fans blow air across a solid sorbent that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2). When the sorbent has absorbed as much as it can, it is then sealed off from the outside and heated, releasing the CO2 it has collected.
BUSINESS
globallandscapesforum.org

The world’s largest carbon capture facility opens amid calls to postpone COP 26

At least 30 percent of the world’s tree species are facing extinction – and more than 140 species have already been wiped out. In this Landscape News bi-weekly digest, we’ll discover some key ways to protect our remaining trees and forests. Plus,carbon capture, leaded gasoline, the largest-ever wildlife bridge and much more.
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Climeworks Direct Carbon Capture Facility Goes Live In Iceland

The Earth has too much carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, which leads directly to a warmer climate. The solution seems easy enough — take some of that carbon dioxide out of the air and put it someplace where it can’t harm the environment. Of course, there is another solution — stop treating the Earth as a cesspool, but that’s a non-starter because the global economy depends on being able to pollute without any limitations. Plastics, fertilizers, carbon emissions — piffle. Can’t disrupt the economy to avoid our own extinction now, can we? So rather than doing the hard work of lowering emissions, we focus instead on ways to undo the damage after it has already been done. Better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick, but arguably not the best way to deal with the problem.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Noreco Enters Bifrost Carbon Capture Project Offshore Denmark

Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Norway-based oil and gas company Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Project Bifrost aims to reuse existing North Sea infrastructure while demonstrating CO2 storage...
INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Biggest coal-based carbon capture project in the world underway in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven joined energy leaders in Beulah on Thursday to announce a big step for the coal industry in North Dakota. The carbon capture project has big implications for North Dakota’s energy future. Senator Hoeven, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, and the Dakota Gastrification Company announced...
BISMARCK, ND
newsbrig.com

The largest direct carbon capture plant is now making a small impact on emissions

The world’s largest direct-air carbon capture plant is up and running, although you might want to keep your expectations in check. Bloomberg reports Climeworks has started operations for Orca, a plant in Iceland that grabs CO2 from the air, storing it underground and using a Carbfix solution to mix the chemical with water and (in two years) trap it in stone. The facility will capture 4,000 tons of CO2 per year, and it’s ‘permanently’ removed from the environment, not recycled.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

World’s biggest machine capturing carbon from air turned on in Iceland

The world’s largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into rock started has running, the companies behind the project said on Wednesday. The plant, named Orca after the Icelandic word “orka” meaning “energy”, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes that look like shipping containers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Ground-breaking carbon capture plant starts up

The largest direct-air carbon capture facility in the world is trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon — but it’s a start. Plus, a thorium-fuelled nuclear reactor to begin tests in China and why most fossil-fuel reserves must be left in the ground. Flora Graham. You have full access...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday. Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

