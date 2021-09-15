CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Gene Littles dies at 78

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Gene Littles, a former coach of the Charlotte Hornets who was the all-time leading scorer in High Point University men’s basketball history, has died. He was 78. A news release from the school said Littles died on Sept. 9 but did not give a cause...

Hornets Statement on the Passing of Gene Littles

September 14, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today:. “The Charlotte Hornets are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Gene Littles. Gene played an important role in the history of the Hornets and basketball in North Carolina. He served as an assistant coach during the team’s inaugural 1988-89 season, before being named the second head coach in Hornets history on January 31, 1990. Prior to becoming an NBA coach, Gene had a storied basketball career in the Carolinas, finishing as High Point University’s all-time leading scorer, playing five seasons professionally with the Carolina Cougars of the ABA and leading North Carolina A&T to a pair of MEAC Championships as head coach. Our thoughts are with Gene’s family and friends during this time.”
