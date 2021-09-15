Former Charlotte Hornets coach Gene Littles dies at 78

In an article in WyoPrep Coach Gray commented on last years season. He said "Pine Bluffs learned a lot last year in its first season as a member of the new nine-man football classification. There were some positives and negatives that came out of last season, Gray said, but the biggest thing for the Hornets heading into the season is tackling in open space. With four fewer players on the field, there's a lot more room to run. "Defensively, we didn't tackle very well, and that's been the emphasis every day since the middle of November is we have to be better tacklers".

PINE BLUFFS, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO