China is a major region of League of Legends: Wild Rift from where two teams will participate in the upcoming Wild Rift World Championship. As the year almost comes to an end, the regional championships are taking place now. Wild Rift League (WRL), a regional league for China, is going to start from 11 September 2021 to 30 September, a three-week run in total, where the LPL Qualifier 2022 is one of the three qualifiers for WRL Season 1. Organized by Riot Games, the offline tournament has OPPO as its sponsor. 17 teams will fight for a ticket to the World Championship, and the top 5 teams will qualify for the WRL Season 1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO