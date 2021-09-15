CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noyes’ Late Goal Boosts T.C. Central Over Gaylord in Boys Soccer

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
GAYLORD — Traverse City Central won its fifth straight game with a 1-0 victory over Gaylord on Tuesday on the road in conference play. A late goal from Quinn Noyes proved to be the only score in the victory.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 6-2-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Gaylord falls to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big North.

T.C. Central has a big matchup with rival Traverse City West on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at home. The Titans won on Tuesday as well to improve to 2-0 in the Big North, setting up a matchup featuring the final two teams without a loss in conference play in the Big North.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 9/13-9/19

As high school fall sports enter into the heart of the season, there were some close games in boys soccer and thrilling matchups on the football field. There were five particular highlights that made our MISportsNow Top Plays from week four. Here’s our top five:. 5. Sault Ste. Marie’s Aubrey...
SOCCER
MISportsNow

TC Central Powers Past TC West in TC Patriot Game

TRAVERSE CITY – Division 2 10th-ranked Traverse City Central powered past rival Traverse City West for a 42-14 win in the annual TC Patriot Game Friday in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week. The Trojans (3-1, 2-0) led 14-0 after a quarter and led 28-14 through three quarters. The...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Red Wings Fall to Blues in Second Game of Propect Tournament

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings fell to the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night at Centre Ice Arena. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings. The fourth overall pick in 2020 has now scored three goals in the Red Wings first two games at the prospect tournament.
NHL
MISportsNow

Red Wings Drop Final Game of NHL Prospect Tournament to Blue Jackets

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings dropped their final game of the NHL Prospect Tournament to the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 at Centre Ice Arena Sunday night. Toward the end the first period, Jared McIsaac was taken off on a stretcher after a big hit against the boards. He lost consciousness on the ice, but the Red Wings later announced he was awake and alert.
NHL
Soccer
Sports
MISportsNow

Gladwin-Farwell Football Game Canceled

Farwell announced Monday that it has canceled this Friday’s varsity football game against Gladwin due to injuries and eligibility issues. Following last week’s 34-8 loss to Pinconning, Farwell currently has just 10 healthy players across Grades 9-12. Gladwin (3-0) will now travel to Ogemaw Heights (1-2) on Friday for a...
FARWELL, MI
MISportsNow

TC Central Beats Gaylord by 49 in BNC Opener

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Central cruised to a 56-7 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference opener Friday. The Trojans (2-1, 1-0) rolled out to a 49-0 lead by the half. Central takes on rival Traverse City West in the annual Patriot Game next Friday while Gaylord (1-2,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Seven Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll

3. Berkley (10-0-1) 4. Troy Athens (5-0-2) 6. Livonia Stevenson (5-1-0) 9. Birmingham Groves (5-2-2) 10. Macomb Dakota (5-0-0) 11. Grosse Pointe South (5-1-0) 12. East Kentwood (7-1-1) 13. Novi (3-0-1) 14. Portage Central (5-0-1) Division 2. 1. Richland Gull Lake (10-0-0) 2. Holland (7-1-1) 3. St. Joseph (6-0-1) 4....
SOCCER
MISportsNow

Charlevoix Shuts Out St. Ignace for Second Win

CHARLEVOIX – Charlevoix cruised to a 46-0 win over St. Ignace in non-league play Friday. The Rayders led 18-0 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 40-0 at the half. Charlevoix (2-1) travels to Elk Rapids for conference play next Friday while St. Ignace (0-3) welcomes in East...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
MISportsNow

Manistee Rolls Past Ludington, Retains Dad’s Trophy

MANISTEE – Manistee retained possession of the Dad’s Trophy with a 41-12 win over rival Ludington on Friday in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week. The Orioles took a 12-7 lead to the second quarter but trailed 20-12 at the half in the Lakes 8 Conference opener for both schools.
MANISTEE, MI
MISportsNow

Rogers City Shuts Out Onaway, Moves to 3-0

ROGERS CITY – Rogers City ran its record to 3-0 with a 41-0 win over Onaway on Friday. The Hurons raced out to a 20-0 lead after quarter and led 41-0 at the half. Onaway (1-2) returns to league play next Friday at Forest Area while Rogers City travels to Bessemer next Saturday.
ROGERS CITY, MI
MISportsNow

CMU Football Shuts Out Robert Morris by 45 in Home Opener

MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan football team shutout Robert Morris 45-0 for the first win of the 2021 season in the Chippewas’ home opener at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday afternoon. CMU ‘s offense was led by quarterback Jacob Sirmon who threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12-of-16...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

