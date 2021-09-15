Noyes’ Late Goal Boosts T.C. Central Over Gaylord in Boys Soccer

GAYLORD — Traverse City Central won its fifth straight game with a 1-0 victory over Gaylord on Tuesday on the road in conference play. A late goal from Quinn Noyes proved to be the only score in the victory.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 6-2-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Gaylord falls to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big North.

T.C. Central has a big matchup with rival Traverse City West on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at home. The Titans won on Tuesday as well to improve to 2-0 in the Big North, setting up a matchup featuring the final two teams without a loss in conference play in the Big North.