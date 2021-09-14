CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarratt, VA

Katherine Simmons Short

emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 8 days ago

Our dearly beloved Mrs. Katherine Simmons Short, affectionally known as “Kitten” was born April 16, 1924, departed for her heavenly journey on September 8, 2021. She is a native of Sussex County. Katherine is the daughter of the late Frank Simmons and Lula Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Rev. David A. Short of Jarratt, Va. Their union produced four loving children, two daughters preceding in death Rev. Peggy Short and Deborah Short. To keep her memories, Katherine leaves one son, Ira E. Short (Yvonne) and one daughter, Gail Carter. She has six (6) beautiful granchildren Gerry Short, Terry Kush, Rev. Karen Short-Jones, Sedarous Carter (Monica), Arnechia Washington (Harrison) and Shade’ Short. Twelve (12) wonderful Great-Grandchildren Mekonnen, Maryam and Meru Kush; Raequan, Ania, and Chance; Kierra and Damera Jones; Jaidah Daniels, Harrison Washington Jr., and August Washington. Also, one Great-Great Grandchild Averieanne Jones. A close family friend Clarence Carter, as well as many family members and friends.

