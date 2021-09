LAFC is pleased to offer fans the LAFC Virtual Tailgate - another way to engage with each other and the Club on matchday. Anyone who’s unable to attend a match in person can still cheer on LAFC with other fans, watch Olly take her ritual pregame flight around the Banc, and get real-time updates on the match. To join the action, open the LAFC App and locate the Virtual Tailgate platform (located on the left side menu under Experience). Once inside, fans can chat with each other, view a live Football pregame show for insights on the match, answer trivia and poll questions or visit the arcade to play a variety of games. Participating in the LAFC Bingo Presented By Party Beer Co allows fans to be eligible to be awarded a prize from the Club.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO