New Canaan, CT

Interfering Charge for New Canaan Man, 21

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Monday arrested a 21-year-old Gerdes Road man and charged him with interfering with an officer. At about 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 13, an officer on patrol stopped a motor vehicle traveling on South Avenue with fraudulent license plates, according to a police report. The man said he had bought the license plates off of Amazon, the report said. Asked for his identification, the driver said he doesn’t have to provide it “as he is not driving only traveling,” it said.

