Gabrielle Union Says the Way She Portrayed Her 'Bring It On' Character Was a 'Mistake'

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle Union has a few things she'd like to change about the way she played her character, Isis, in Bring It On. In a new interview with Good Morning America, Union opened up about the regret she feels about the way she "muzzled" her character, and the apology she wrote to her in her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?

thesource.com

Gabrielle Union Details ‘Terrifying’ Racist Incident In Croatia

As most Black and Brown people have noticed, the “post-racial America” that is touted worldwide doesn’t really exist. In her People Magazine interview, actress Gabrielle Union gave a detailed example of how those same sentiments are common worldwide. While promoting her new memoir You Got Anything Stronger?, Mrs. Dwayne Wade...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

Gabrielle Union Shared an Incredibly Raw Look at Her Surrogacy Journey

"It's a pain that has dimmed but remains present in my fears that I was not, and never will be, enough." In 2016, Gabrielle Union was told by her reproductive endocrinologist that her best chance at having a healthy baby would be through surrogacy. On September 10th, Time published an excerpt from Union's upcoming book You Got Anything Stronger? in which Union describes the pain that comes with surrogacy (and stays with a person) that is rarely talked about.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Peyton Reed
Gabrielle Union
Kirsten Dunst
SELF

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Emotional Conversation That Convinced Her to Try Surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has been very open about the infertility struggles she endured before welcoming her daughter, Kaavia James, via surrogate in 2018, including many unsuccessful rounds of IVF and miscarriages and health challenges. Now Union is sharing another touching chapter of that story in her second volume of personal essays, titled You Got Something Stronger?, in which she discusses her difficult decision to go the surrogacy route.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Gabrielle Union opens up about her surrogacy experience: ‘It was grief’

Gabrielle Union has opened about the “hard truth” behind her surrogacy journey and her fears around becoming a parent.The 48-year-old actor, who has previously spoken about her adenomyosis diagnosis, wrote candidly about having numerous miscarriages over the years, prompting her to consider other pregnancy options.In an essay for Time, the author recalls being told by her doctor that her best chance of having a healthy baby of her own would involve surrogacy. This was not her plan for parenthood, however.“I was not ready to do that,” she writes. “I wanted the experience of being pregnant. To watch my body expand...
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Gabrielle Union on using ‘radical honesty’ to tell her story

LONDON (AP) — Gabrielle Union’s using “radical honesty” in her new book, which combines lively lighthearted stories with chapters dealing with her recovering from sexual assault, racist encounters and mental health struggles. The actor says she “left nothing out on the table” for “You Got Anything Stronger?”, which adopts the same casual tone of her 2017 New York Times bestseller, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” but also tackles tough issues directly. Union candidly shares how aging and infertility affected her. She says she was pleasantly surprised to the reaction to an excerpt published about her surrogacy experience after initially being worried about how social media would respond. “You Got Anything Stronger?” is currently on sale.
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

Gabrielle Union opens up about how she's teaching her children about racism

Gabrielle Union, like many parents, found herself talking to her children about racism following the death of George Floyd. Union is the mother of two-year-old Kaavia James, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. She co-parents his three children from previous relationships — Zaire, 19, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7.
UNION, WA
enstarz.com

Here Is What Gabrielle Union Did After Dwayne Wade's Break Baby

Gabrielle Union shared how she made her relationship with husband Dwayne Wade work after discovering his infidelity back in 2013. The actress revealed her raw emotions about the incident in her new book "You Got Anything Stronger," which hit shelves last September 14. At the time of the incident, Gabrielle was not only dealing with a cheating partner but was also struggling with fertility issues.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Gabrielle Union Held Nothing Back While Talking About Her Frustrating Health Misdiagnosis

Gabrielle Union is done blaming herself for her battles with infertility, systemic racism, and mental health — and she is taking control of her narrative in the process. In Union's second book, You Got Anything Stronger? (Buy It, $22, amazon.com), a follow-up to her 2017 memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), she discusses issues and points of her life that she wasn't ready to share before, including details of her infertility struggles and the frustrations of being dismissed for her age. While many believed her age was a factor in her struggle to conceive, it turns out Union, 48, was misdiagnosed for years before doctors nailed down that she had adenomyosis, a condition in which the endometrial tissue (which normally lines the uterus) grows into muscles in the uterine wall. The tissue thickens and makes conception and carrying a child to term exceedingly difficult for those who have it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HollywoodLife

How Gabrielle Union’s Tell-All Book Was ‘Healing’ For Her Relationship With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union’s new book has reportedly played a ‘big part’ in healing her past relationship struggles with now-husband, Dwyane Wade. Gabrielle Union, 48, is set to release another book, in which she opens up about her husband Dwyane Wade, 39, fathering a child with another woman. A source close to the former athlete told HollywoodLife that Dwyane was “ready” for Gabrielle to tell the whole story about their relationship in the book titled, You Got Anything Stronger? “She was upfront with him the whole time,” the insider shared with HL exclusively. “He noticed that writing this book and being so open and real only helped their relationship and that is what was the most important thing for him.”
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Infertility Struggle in New Apple Fitness+ 'Time to Walk' Podcast Episode

The actor, author, and activist shares the powerful lesson she learned about being vulnerable and asking for help. Earlier this summer, Apple Fitness released new episodes of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch that's meant to encourage users to get out and walk more often. The episodes feature celebrities opening up about their personal battles and lessons—all while walking "with you"—and in the newest episode, hitting Apple Fitness today, actor, author, and activist Gabrielle Union talks about her fertility journey, which she dove into in her early 40s.
CELEBRITIES

