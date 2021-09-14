20 New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday

Cattaraugus County had 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 6,568 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the new cases include nine in the southwest part of the county, six in the southeast part of the county, and five in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county saw a decrease in active cases (259), hospitalizations (17), and people in quarantine (675) since Monday. The county's seven-day average infection rate is now 7.0%, down by three-tenths of a percent. Along with the county's 259 active cases, 6,194 have recovered and 115 have died.