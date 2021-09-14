CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

20 New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday

chautauquatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattaraugus County had 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 6,568 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the new cases include nine in the southwest part of the county, six in the southeast part of the county, and five in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county saw a decrease in active cases (259), hospitalizations (17), and people in quarantine (675) since Monday. The county's seven-day average infection rate is now 7.0%, down by three-tenths of a percent. Along with the county's 259 active cases, 6,194 have recovered and 115 have died.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Coronavirus
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Health
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19

Comments / 0

Community Policy