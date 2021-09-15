CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Switch Update Available Now, Includes Ability to Pair Bluetooth Devices

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitch owners, it’s time for another update! The latest firmware update for Nintendo Switch includes the ability to pair your Bluetooth audio devices to your system, alongside other quality-of-life improvements. You will now be able to pair your headphones, speakers, and other audio devices to your Switch, so grab your favorite buds and get comfy with the dreamy sounds of Skyward Sword HD.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
noobfeed.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Now Available to Everyone, Avoid the Switch Version

After providing early copies for those who paid extra Sonic Colors: Ultimate is now available to everyone. Providing enhanced 4K visuals, performance boost, Rival Rush mode, and more. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii exclusive. With Sonic stopping Dr. Eggman after he has enslaved an alien...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

BrakTooth vulnerability impacts Bluetooth devices

Security researchers revealed a set of vulnerabilities collectively known as BrakTooth as impacting Bluetooth stacks that are part of SoC circuits from more than 12 different vendors. BrakTooth vulnerabilities impact a wide range of devices, including consumer electronics devices and some industrial equipment. The vulnerability opens the door to several attacks, including denial of service and the ability to execute arbitrary code.
ELECTRONICS
sirusgaming.com

The Outer Worlds Murder on Eridanos is now available on Nintendo Switch

Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment just announced today that The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos expansion is finally available on Nintendo Switch. Initially launched earlier this year on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Murder on Eridanos adds an enticing interstellar whodunit for players to solve. Halcyon Helen, Rizzo’s spokesperson, was discovered dead, and it’s up to you to crack the murder case.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#Calibration#Oled#Lan#Nintendoswitch#Bluetooth Audio
Siliconera

Espgaluda II is Now Available on the Nintendo Switch

Cave and Live Wire released the arcade shooting game Espgaluda II on the Nintendo Switch. The game is available in English, Japanese, and Chinese. It is playable on both docked and undocked modes with two-player support. Espgaluda II first appeared in arcades in November 2005. The game has been known...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

New Bluetooth Vulnerability Discovered, Billions Of Devices Exposed

A new Bluetooth vulnerability has been discovered, and it exposes billions of devices to hacks, including many Android devices. Malwarebytes and Bleeping Computer report that the issue has been found in the Bluetooth chip firmware produced by a number of SoC manufacturers. Unfortunately, the list of SoC manufacturers contains some...
TECHNOLOGY
flickeringmyth.com

SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures now available on mobile devices

Mobile game developer Kongregate have released SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures on both Google Play and Apple App stores. This free to play game has the residents of Bikini Bottom in a dimension hopping fix thanks to Patrick’s bumbling with Sandy’s vortex machine. Join Spongebob and his friends in an idle adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
stlouisnews.net

New Xbox controller firmware will allow to switch devices

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft has started to test a new firmware update for its existing Xbox One, Xbox Elite 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that will bring some important improvements to existing hardware. According to The Verge, the biggest addition would be the ability to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CNET

Nintendo finally brings Bluetooth audio to the Switch with new software update

The Nintendo Switch may be a few years old, but on Tuesday night Nintendo finally gave the console an update users have long requested: Bluetooth audio support. In a tweet Tuesday night, the Nintendo confirmed that it has enabled the feature as part of a new Switch update. "The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available," the company tweeted, "including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output."
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Switch system update version 13.0.0 now available

Nintendo has released the version 13.0.0 system software update for Switch. Get the full list of changes below. Bluetooth audio support was added. Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output. Bluetooth microphones are not...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch is updated to version 13.0.0: Bluetooth headphones and more news

Nintendo has released the update 13.0.0 from Nintendo Switch. Hybrid console players, regardless of model, can now download this new firmware version; whose main novelty is the possibility of connect a Bluetooth headset and thus take advantage of this technology (Bluetooth 4.1). It may interest you: Nintendo Switch price drops...
VIDEO GAMES
soyacincau.com

WhatsApp Multi-Device Beta is now available, allowing you to chat on different devices even when your phone is offline

As promised, WhatsApp is finally rolling out its Multi-Device feature which allows you to use WhatsApp on other devices without keeping your phone online. This is a huge improvement if you often use WhatsApp web on your desktop or tablet as you can chat interrupted even when your phone has bad internet connectivity. You can add up to 4 more additional devices to access your WhatsApp chats.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Why your Nintendo Switch might seem borked after the Bluetooth update

Did the Nintendo Switch’s surprise Bluetooth audio update yesterday make your handheld worse instead of better? That’s what happened to me: instead of inviting me to the magical world of wireless audio, it repeatedly failed to detect my headsets and connect to them reliably. Worse, it suddenly took more than...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

PS4 is updated to version 9.00; Available now with new PS5 Trophies and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a new firmware update for PlayStation 4, the version 9.00. The veteran domestic platform of the Japanese company, about to celebrate its eighth anniversary, receives this new patch to allow, among other changes, that PS4 players can also see the Trophies obtained in PS5 games from their profiles.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

New Switch Firmware Adds Support For Bluetooth Audio

No mics, no folders, but still a major boost. A new version of Switch system software has added far more than stability. The version 13 update, available now, has activated support for Bluetooth audio. A list of restrictions for using the headphones can be found on Nintendo's support page, but the major ones are only one headset can be active at a time and using headsets limits the available controllers to two wireless ones (eg: one set of Joy-Cons).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy