New Switch Update Available Now, Includes Ability to Pair Bluetooth Devices
Switch owners, it’s time for another update! The latest firmware update for Nintendo Switch includes the ability to pair your Bluetooth audio devices to your system, alongside other quality-of-life improvements. You will now be able to pair your headphones, speakers, and other audio devices to your Switch, so grab your favorite buds and get comfy with the dreamy sounds of Skyward Sword HD.www.zeldadungeon.net
