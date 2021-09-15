CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

City of Trenton Demolishing 20 Abandoned Structures as Part of Strategic Blight Reduction Project Targeting More Than 130 Properties

 5 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today announced that demolitions are underway at more than 20 properties on Fountain Ave, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Wilson St, North Clinton Ave, Frazier St, and Stuyvesant Ave as part of a strategic demolition plan that seeks to take down more than 130 blighted properties based on public safety concerns, development potential, resident complaints and other factors.

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

