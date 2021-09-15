Feenstra Urges Leaders to Ditch Plan to Add Unnecessary IRS Reporting Requirements for Community Banks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial crisis." In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen points out that the United States has always raised the debt ceiling before exceeding its limit. "The US has never defaulted. Not once." "Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," Yellen wrote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO