Congress & Courts

Feenstra Urges Leaders to Ditch Plan to Add Unnecessary IRS Reporting Requirements for Community Banks

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06) and his colleagues in sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (MA-01), Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig, urging them to abandon a proposal to add reporting requirement for community banks.

kiow.com

