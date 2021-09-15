Feenstra Urges Leaders to Ditch Plan to Add Unnecessary IRS Reporting Requirements for Community Banks
Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06) and his colleagues in sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (MA-01), Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig, urging them to abandon a proposal to add reporting requirement for community banks.kiow.com
