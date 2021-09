This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Big, bold phone screens are a must-have on many people's dream-phone wishlist, but they aren't for everyone. In recognition of this, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Mini alongside its larger flagship phones on Tuesday during its annual September launch event. With a 5.4-inch display, this phone may be the perfect option for those looking to upgrade from an iPhone SE, or perhaps anyone wanting to switch to a more compact device.

