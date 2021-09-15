CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dix, NJ

Man Sentenced To 3.5+ Years In Prison In Scheme Using Drones To Smuggle Contraband Into Federal Prison at Fort Dix

 5 days ago
FORT DIX, NJ (BURLINGTON)–A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 43 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to use drones to smuggle contraband, including cell phones and tobacco, into the federal correctional facility at Fort Dix, and for possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

MidJersey.News

Ewing Township Carjacker Busted In Trenton With Help From The NJSP Real Time Crime Center

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—On Monday September 13, 2021 at 9:54 a.m. the Ewing Township Police dispatch center received a phone call from a victim stating that he was just carjacked in the area of 62 Ronald DeLorenzo Avenue. Responding officers made contact with the victim, who had injuries consistent with being involved in a fight. The victim stated he was sitting in his car in the parking lot with his window partially open when he was approached by a male who asked if he had any weed and began peering into his vehicle. The suspect then pulled the victims door open and a fight ensued outside the vehicle. During the fight, the suspect was able to enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Double Stabbing at Kingsbury Towers In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police, TEMS, Capital Health Paramedics and Trenton Fire responded to the West Tower of the Kingsbury Corporation around 12:15 a.m. for a stabbing. After locating two stabbing victims, It was reported that one of the victims was found near 4 Kingsbury Square. Trenton EMS transporting one victim...
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Ewing Police Capture Bank Robber Within Minutes

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—On Tuesday September 14, 2021 Ewing Township Police dispatch center received a call from an employee at TD Bank located at 1620 Olden Avenue. The caller stated that there was a hold up at the bank and that the suspect was still on location. Further information from the bank indicated that a male passed a note and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, the male fled the bank on foot. A description of the suspect was broadcast to responding units. Officer David Massi and Officer Joshua Mooring were in the area of the bank within minutes and observed a male matching the suspects description walking behind the CVS Pharmacy. The male was taken into custody without incident and subsequently found to be in possession of money belonging to TD Bank. The suspect was identified as Shareef Halley, 28, of Ewing. Halley was arrested and charged with Robbery and Terroristic Threat offenses.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

Toms River Man Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Homicide

TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 15, 2021, Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, 38, of Toms River, pled guilty to Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5b(1), before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., relative to the death of Daniel Cintron on September 5, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on November 19, 2021, the State will recommend a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2. Sandoval-Guerrero also pled guilty to Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
MidJersey.News

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Remembered

Governor Phil Murphy attended 2021 Commemoration Ceremony for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks held in New York City with President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama. A ceremony was held in Jersey City at the New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation’s Empty Sky Remembrance Ceremony. See Governor Murphy’s remarks...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
MidJersey.News

U.S. Coast Guard Responds To Sinking Vessel 3 Miles Off Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Coast Guard members rescued three people after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch, Sunday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial notification from the Monmouth County 911 dispatcher at 9:14 A.M. that three people aboard a sinking vessel were in need of assistance.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
MidJersey.News

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Releases Findings Of November 21, 2019 Non-Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In Tuckerton

TUCKERTON, NJ (OCEAN)–The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) has completed its investigation into the November 21, 2019 use of force by one patrolman of the Tuckerton Police Department and has concluded that the use of force was legally justified. The OCPO determined that it is not necessary to present this matter to the grand jury because there were not material facts in dispute regarding the lawfulness of the use of force. The investigation was conducted in accordance with the then applicable Attorney General’s Independent Prosecutor Directives (Attorney General Supplemental law Enforcement Directive Regarding Uniform Statewide Procedures and Best Practices for Conducting Police Use of Force Investigations Directive 2006-5 and the Independent Prosecutor Directive 2019-4) (“Directives”). Pursuant to those Directives, the Attorney General’s Office conducted an independent review of the use of force and agreed with OCPO’s determination that there were no material facts in dispute and that the use of force by the officer was justified. The Attorney General’s Office concurred with OCPO’s conclusion to forego presentation of this matter to the Grand Jury.0.
TUCKERTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Inactive Correctional Police Officer Charged For Allegedly Using Unjustified Force And Breaking Wrist Of 16-year-old Resident In Bordentown Township, Juvenile Justice Commission Facility

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that an inactive correctional police officer for the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC) was criminally charged today for allegedly using unjustified force and breaking the wrist of a male resident at the JJC Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown, N.J.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ

Trenton, NJ
