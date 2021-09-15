Man Sentenced To 3.5+ Years In Prison In Scheme Using Drones To Smuggle Contraband Into Federal Prison at Fort Dix
FORT DIX, NJ (BURLINGTON)–A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 43 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to use drones to smuggle contraband, including cell phones and tobacco, into the federal correctional facility at Fort Dix, and for possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.midjersey.news
Comments / 0