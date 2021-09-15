CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBlond football confident amidst best start in 8-man era

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
Bishop LeBlond senior Reggie Love stiff arms Doniphan West freshman Hunter Smith in the first quarter of their game on Friday at Eagle Stadium. Levi Smith | News-Press NOW

Throughout his three years in the Bishop LeBlond football program, junior Landon Gardner has seen some ups and some downs.

“Going into 8-man, most of these guys were freshmen with me,” Gardner said. “We’ve all grown together and learned to overcome adversity.”

Now in year three of 8-man football, the Eagles have finally found some footing, as they’ve gotten out to the best start in their three seasons in the division.

“It feels great and amazing,” senior Julio Gann said. “It shows how much work we put in in the off-season and how much work we put in in the game and everything.”

The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start this season, and they currently sit at No. 9 in the state for 8-man.

LeBlond started last season 0-3, with the three losses coming to Pattonsburg, North Andrew and Doniphan West. This season, the Eagles’ three wins come against the same three teams.

“Those were three pretty good teams, and coming out on top really gives us a cushion going into the rest of the season,” Gardner said, “A little momentum going in, so I feel like we’re on a little bit of a run here.”

Last season, the Eagles were outscored by the three opponents, 208-92. This season, the Eagles are outscoring their opponents, 160-84.

Gann said the Eagles’ confidence levels have risen with each victory.

“I think getting that first win from Pattonsburg gave us enough confidence and everything going into week two and getting that win from week two,” Gann said, “so we just build off that confidence from the wins and everything, and I think it’s progressing us even more as a team and everything and bonding as a whole team.”

Getting out to their best start of the last three seasons, Gardner gives credit to the trust that he and his teammates have in their coaches.

“We have a great coaching staff this year,” Gardner said. “A lot of good coaching, a lot of experience, and I feel like they’ve coached us up well enough to where we can go far.”

Leading the way is head coach Chuck Davis. In his second season at the helm, Davis has seemingly steered the ship in the right direction, and he said he believes the program is on the way up.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction. Obviously, there’s a lot of football left to be played, but this past Friday really showed us, I think, how tough we are,” Davis said. “We found a way to win, so I think our confidence is growing, and we’re moving in the right direction.”

With six games left in the regular season, Davis said the Eagles will be focused on improving fundamentals to push them to success the rest of the season.

“We went back and watched film from Friday, we did a lot of stuff wrong, we just did it wrong at a high level,” Davis said. “We’re flying around incorrectly at 100 miles an hour, so if we can find a way to correct the little mistakes that we’re making, the mental errors, and maintain our effort, I think we’ll be a lot better.”

Gardner said he knows what the team is capable of, and it’ll take a team effort to get them to where they want to be.

“Really just take it one team at a time,” Gardner said. “Focus on doing the mechanics and the simple stuff and just working as a team.”

LeBlond is back on the field Friday night, as they travel to face St. Joseph Christian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

