COVID-19 clusters active in some Eastern NC nursing homes, schools

NEW BERN, Craven County — The state COVID-19 website gets reports from each county on many COVID-19 subjects including clusters and outbreaks. In Beaufort County, two assisted living facilities have small clusters as both Ridgewood Living & Rehabilitation Center and River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have three staff members with active COVID-19 cases. Autumnfield of Belhaven has one staff member and one resident with active cases and Chocowinity Primary School has one staff member and 10 students active.