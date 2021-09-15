CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

COVID-19 clusters active in some Eastern NC nursing homes, schools

By Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — The state COVID-19 website gets reports from each county on many COVID-19 subjects including clusters and outbreaks. In Beaufort County, two assisted living facilities have small clusters as both Ridgewood Living & Rehabilitation Center and River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have three staff members with active COVID-19 cases. Autumnfield of Belhaven has one staff member and one resident with active cases and Chocowinity Primary School has one staff member and 10 students active.

