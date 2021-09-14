We all deserve a cozy couch to crash on!

Bears like a cozy spot too. A man from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, says he put a couch out on his back deck for outdoor lounging, but it’s now unusable after a local bear adopted it as it’s nightly hangout spot. Chris Ward says he put the couch out in the spring and soon found it was hosting the bear– and the animal has been shredding it. Ward says the couch is so shredded it’s no longer usable, but that he’ll leave it out until the bears go into hibernation for the winter. He also adds that he’s been careful to keep his property free of garbage or food.