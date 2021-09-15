Allegood retires 12 in a row as Colquitt downs Lady Jackets 5-0

MOULTRIE – Starting pitcher Emily Allegood retired all 12 batters she faced as the Colquitt County softball team prepared for Thursday’s Region 1-7A doubleheader at Camden County by shutting out Thomas County Central 5-0 on Tuesday at Packer Park.

Allegood also hit a two-run home run as the Lady Packers ended the Lady Jackets’ nine-game winning streak.

Colquitt raised its record to 11-2. Central falls to 18-3.

Allegood, who had a five-inning no-hitter at Tift County last week, allowed just one ball out of the infield and struck out three in four innings on Tuesday.

With the key doubleheader in Kingsland coming up, Packers coach lifted Allegood in favor of left-hander Maris Hopper.

She ended the perfect game bid when, after retiring the first two batters in the fifth, she hit Lady Jackets second baseman S.J. Whigham on the helmet with a pitch.

Hopper gave up the first Thomas County Central hit to Emma Mitchell to lead off the sixth, but Lady Packers catcher Madison Plymel promptly picked Mitchell off first.

Despite allowing three base runners, including Gabrial Miles, who got Central’s second and last base hit, in the seventh, Hopper kept the shutout intact.

Allegood raised her record to 6-0 and both she and Hopper lowered their earned run averages to 2.37.

The Lady Packers had just four hits themselves and none after the second inning against Lady Jackets starter Kaylee Barrett.

Colquitt scored all five of its runs in the second.

Bre Caldwell got a one-out infield hit and Morgan Holder was hit by a pitch. Laura Hailey Bryan reached on a fielder’s choice that loaded the bases.

Jacey Wetherington drove in Caldwell with a ground out to third.

Katlynn Powers then forced Barrett to throw eight pitches to her before she muscled the ninth into center field to score both Holder and Bryan to put the Lady Packers up 3-0.

Allegood then walloped the next pitch far over the Doerun Gin sign in left-center field and Packers led 5-0.

Barrett got Madison Plymel to look at a called third strike to end the second inning and then retired the final 12 Lady Packers in order.

But the damage had been done.

Allegood now leads the team with five home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Lady Packers are tied atop the region standings with Lowndes, each with a 3-1 record.

Tift County is 2-3 and Camden County is 1-4.

When Colquitt’s girls get to Kingsland on Thursday they will be out to avenge an 18-10 loss in the second game of their home doubleheader with the Lady Wildcats on August 26 that resulted in a split.

After the two games at Camden, the Lady Packers will meet Lowndes on Monday in a home doubleheader that was rained out on September 2. That doubleheader will start at 5 p.m.

Three days later, the Lady Packers will have to go to Lowndes for a Thursday, September 23, doubleheader to complete their region series.

In between the two meetings with Lowndes next week, the Lady Packers also will play host to Cairo in a non-region game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Colquitt will complete region play with a September 30 home doubleheader against Tift County.