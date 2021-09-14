George William Byram 4/4/1944 - 9/13/2021 George William Byram, 77, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, in Rexburg, Idaho. George was born on April 4, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Byram and Verna McDaniel Byram. He was raised on the family farm in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. His business and work ethic started young on the farm. During high school, he raised his own potatoes and hired other high school students to help with the harvest. George served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission. After his mission, he attended Ricks College. The third week of the semester, a girl he didn't know asked him for a ride home to Idaho Falls for the weekend. They got engaged four weeks later. On Dec. 17, 1965, he married Janie Lemons in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They would be side by side for the next 55 years. After working for his brother-in-law Clair for a few years, George approached Henry Pieper about partnering in a tire store and George and Henry's OK Tire Store was created. George and Henry's moved to their location on State Street in Rigby in 1971. Henry retired in 1978. The store became George and Jesse's when George's younger brother joined the business. George retired in 2004. Throughout his life, George was always a cowboy with cattle and land as his most beloved (and only) hobbies. He loved taking people on rides through the buffalo in Yellowstone and was always ready to saddle up and take the grandkids for a ride. He was a true cowboy. George served in numerous callings in the LDS Church and served in community organizations, including the canal and cemetery boards and 29 years on the Jefferson School District Scholarship Fund. George was one in a million. He teased endlessly, served quietly, and led by example. His work ethic was legendary. He didn't know a stranger. He loved people and loved to laugh. His family is the luckiest to have been loved by such a good man. George and Janie have an incredible legacy. They are the parents of six children: Trevor Byram (Deana) of Rigby, Stacie McGlincy (Kevin) of Salt Lake City, Cala Alexander (Ryan) of Idaho Falls, BJ Byram (Maria) of Rigby, Brock Byram (Paige) of Soda Springs and Vince Byram (Angie) of Rigby. They are the grandparents of 18: Mercedes Drake (TJ), McKijah Byram (Whitney), Roston Byram (Bailey), Kate and Chloe McGlincy, Thomas and Grace Alexander, Nathan (Makynlie), Zach, Natalie and Blake Byram, Olivia, Maggie and Eli Byram and Jack, Brooke, Ivy and James Byram. Their sweet and perfect great-grandchildren are Maelyn Drake and Bo Byram and another Byram baby boy who will be born in December. He is survived by his wife Janie of Rigby, their children and grandchildren, and his sister Anne Thueson (Clair) and brother Jesse Byram (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his parents. We are so grateful for the loving care George received at The Homestead in Rexburg. The sweet and kind caretakers worked alongside Janie taking care of George the last few months of his life.