Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Utility Releasing in Black, White, and Gym Red
Dropping for Fall and Winter, Jordan Brand will release a new version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid known as the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Utility. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a Black, White, and Gym Red color combination. The pair features a weather-protected upper along with Black and White throughout. Next, Red appears on the Wings logo, branding the insoles and rubber outsole to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
