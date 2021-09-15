CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Utility Releasing in Black, White, and Gym Red

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDropping for Fall and Winter, Jordan Brand will release a new version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid known as the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Utility. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a Black, White, and Gym Red color combination. The pair features a weather-protected upper along with Black and White throughout. Next, Red appears on the Wings logo, branding the insoles and rubber outsole to finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Will Release With Special Packaging

Now revealed to be part of Jordan Brand‘s upcoming Holiday 2021 Retro collection, new imagery reveals that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” will be arriving will special packaging. Coming in full family sizing, the shoe is constructed of patent leather to express the familiar two-tone “Bred” look....
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Red Color#Gym Red#A Black White#Wings#Nike Com
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 in Black and Yellow with Reflective Swooshes

Nike Sportswear has another Air Max 90 scheduled to release which comes in a clean Black and Yellow color combination. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features Black across the base while constructed with mesh and suede overlays. Next, Yellow detailing adorns the branding, placed within the Air Max unit with 3M reflective across the Swoosh logos. Lastly, a Black midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Prototype" New Release Date Confirmed

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you've been following this website for a while, you probably already know that we feel that way. Since 1985, this shoe has been churning out a ton of great colorways and as we make our way through 2021, we are set to receive even more. The next Air Jordan 1 on tap for this year is the "Prototype" model, which we have seen plenty of teasers for so far this year.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Pump Omni Zone II ’Tricolor’ Releasing in October

Continuing the celebration of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II, the brand has a new color option launching in October. The next drop will come in a ‘Tricolor’ theme dressed in White, Red, and Blue. This Reebok Pump Omni Zone II features White across the base while mesh adorns the...
RETAIL
Complex

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Air Jordan Retros

Now that we’re in the first full week of September, we’re starting to see hints of a new season, with the latest sign coming in the form of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 Air Jordan Retro preview. As always, there’s plenty on the way for both women and men during the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO Gets New Release Date

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the world right now and throughout her career, she has proven to be a huge fan of fashion. On various platforms, Eilish has professed her love of Air Jordans, and now, that love is set to turn into a full-on collaboration with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 ‘Psychic Energy’ Official Images

Jordan Brand has a long list of Air Jordan 36 colorways releasing throughout the year and in 2022. After releasing the Air Jordan 36 ‘First Light’, the next pair to drop is the ‘Psychic Energy’ iteration that will be available in October. This Air Jordan 36 comes dressed in a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "SiEMPRE Familia"

Every beginning of November marks the celebrations of Día de los Muertos, and this year, Nike and Jordan Brand will be honoring those of Mexican descent with special footwear releases. The latter will be introducing a festive take of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that vivid accents and striking imagery throughout the shoe’s upper build.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releasing On December 29th

Rounding out the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 preview is a tasty Air Jordan 13 colorway that harkens back to the era of prized Player Exclusives made for Jordan Brand athletes. This black/purple mix lend to comparisons to Mike Bibby’s Air Jordan 13 Low PE – one that shared a similar black/purple upper but lacked the snowy white outsole seen in this 2021 version.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Releasing with Gold Laser

Jordan Brand will launch a new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which will come with laser-etched overlays and debut this Fall. This Air Jordan 1 comes highlighted with Metallic Gold laser-etched on most of this pair, while Black adorns the panels, laces, collar, and padded tongue. Next, Royal Blue appears on the cut-out Swoosh across the side panels, complemented by a White midsole. Other details include a Black rubber outsole with icy translucent trimming and a graphic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

J Balvin Teases Another Air Jordan Collab

J Balvin took to his Instagram to tease another collaboration with Air Jordan. He didn’t post which Air Jordan will be getting a face lift but instead teased a new Jumpman ‘Air’ logo. The thought is he may use the Jordan 7 or Jordan 12 as both shoes are celebrating...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Zion Williamson Releasing the Jordan Air NFH ‘Bayou Boys’

Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson will release another shoe that will be outside of his signature series. Next, we have the Jordan Air NFH. This Jordan Air NFH comes dressed in the ‘Bayou Boys’ camo theme utilizing swamp Green, which resembles Zion’s Air Jordan 34 from 2020. The model features visible Air cushioning along with stitched overlays.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Before the Release of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred," GOAT Explores Iconic Colorways of the Model

As fans gear up for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred” 2021, GOAT is looking back at iconic releases that make up the model’s rich history. The drop marks the 25th anniversary of the lowtop IE, an iconic take on the silhouette originally designed by Tinker Hatfield. This version of the AJ11 sets itself apart with lightweight material choices that cater to warmer months, and its many releases have been the source of much fanfare over the years. Providing Air Jordan aficionados with something to talk about, the 2021 “Bred” version brings back the original colorway, not seen since 1996.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Designs Tonal Air Jordan 15

Following the musician’s big Met Gala moment, images of Billie Eilish‘s collaborative Air Jordan 15 have now surfaced. The silhouette — which Tinker Hatfield has dubbed his “worst Air Jordan design” in the past — comes in a tonal look with minimal detailing. Dressed in a muted tan shade, the design highlights the overall construction of the shoe. Tonal stitches run along the sides with the Jumpman logo appearing on the rear and the ankle. The heel is adorned with “23 – 6 – 15” branding, referencing Michael Jordan‘s jersey number, the NBA championships and the AJ15. Celebrating the partnership, Eilish’s name is printed on the footbed, accompanying the Blōhsh logo on the tongue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Camo" Unveiled: Release Details

This past week, Jordan Brand unveiled its brand new collection for the Holiday season of 2021. This collection features a ton of great models including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 13, and of course, the 14. There are also a couple of Air Jordan 3 colorways to be found here, and one of them is perhaps the most unique AJ3 yet.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

This Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Features a Mix of Plaids

Jordan Brand will drop more kids exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid color options, and the next pair will feature various plaid patterns. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a Black, Lilac, White, and Metallic Silver color combination. Going over the pair, it has Grey on the panels with plaid while Black leather lands on the overlays and toe box. Lilac Purple appears throughout, and we have a large lace jewel. Finally, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Shattered Backboard' Air Jordan 5 Releasing This Fall

Thus far, the "Shattered Backboard" theme has been mostly reserved for the Air Jordan 1, but that could be changing soon. According to leak accounts Soleheatonfeet, Mr_unloved1s, DJ Folk and Coley2xs, the popular colorway is coming to the Air Jordan 5 in Fall 2021. Early images of the shoe have yet to surface, but a mock-up rendering from zSneakerheadz suggests that this particular iteration will be slightly different from prior Jordan 5 releases, as the netting on the side will also be featured on the collar. Elsewhere, the shoe wears a predominantly white color scheme that's paired with orange accents on the sock liner and midsole.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy