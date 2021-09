Washington University’s 13 a cappella groups are back in action, and the tradition of showcasing the ensembles over ice cream has been greatly missed. Whether you are a prospective a cappella member or a student who delights in instrument-less music, this event brings music lovers from all over campus together. As you have probably noticed, several rooms around campus have been reserved for different groups and their auditions. A cappella members in the class of 2024 missed this experience the year they tried out, but they are now acting as a pivotal part of this audition process despite the lack of previous exposure to the a cappella scene.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO