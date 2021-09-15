Football notebook: Timberland takes down Fort Zumwalt North again, preps for Holt; Summit starts fast
Andrew Bontrager doesn’t know what heaven feels like, but last Friday night was pretty close. A senior center for the Timberland High football team, Bontrager and his teammates made the long walk from the stadium to the school. The path was lined by the Timberland band and a mass of students shined the lights from their cell phone as the Wolves strode with one purpose.www.stltoday.com
