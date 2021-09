Fighting to stay alive, the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association has elected a nearly 20-year veteran to lead the group into what may or may not be better days. Helen Hoehne will be the next President of the HFPA, it was revealed today. The elevation of the group’s VP to the top job of the 80-member-plus organization comes just under two weeks after the HFPA expanded its Board of Directors to 15 in the latest of a series of reform endeavors by the much-scorned group. That board — 12 active (internal) members and three TBA non-members (outside) — directly picked the new...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO