U.S. Capitol police are warning of some threats of violence at a pro-Donald Trump rally planned for Saturday, in which demonstrators plan to express their support for defendants arrested and charged in the January 6 siege on the complex. The Justice for J6 rally is expected to draw far-right demonstrators, but Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters that “we would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence we have at our disposal. How credible it is, how likely it is, people can make those judgments. But the reality is we are hearing some chatter that I think would be...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO