Animals

Orb-weavers

By Lydia Holley
Athens Daily Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love seeing garden spiders (Argiope aurantia), aka orb-weavers, spinning their webs in fall. They’ve been around since spring, but it is never until autumn when I start noticing them. These spiders are large and scary when first encountered, but they are considered beneficial because they eat aphids, flies, grasshoppers, mosquitoes, moths, and wasps. Of course, they will also eat almost anything caught in their webs, including bees, butterflies, and dragonflies. Still, most gardeners appreciate these spiders and like seeing them in the garden.

