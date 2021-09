The culmination of every 40 year-old man child’s dreams, GI JOE: THE RISE OF COBRA hit theaters with high hopes and impossible expectations. Every boy that played with the popular action figures in the 80’s had their own ideas of what they wanted from a Joe film. Some fans only knew GI Joe from the figures, so storylines and backstories were limited to what they read on the back of the toy packaging. Others remember the “knowing is half the battle” cartoon, so maybe expected something more colorful and lighthearted. And the pickiest of the fans remember the greatness of the Larry Hama comics and were hoping for a movie that was geared to a more adult audience and took the characters more seriously. As it turns out, the film managed to disappoint every type of GI Joe fan.

