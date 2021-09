Few vehicles today have made an impression like the Jeep Wrangler. With its specialized off-road handling and military roots, the Wrangler has garnered a passionate fan base and considerable industry recognition over the years. Industry insiders and fans pay close attention to new announcements from the brand, and every so often, Jeep delivers buzzworthy news. While many prefer their Wrangler to come in a rugged color like black or grey, others prefer some of the company’s flashier color options, like Hydro Blue or Crush Orange. However, even for customers who prefer a splash of color, it’s hard to imagine they might buy a pink Wrangler. Yet, Tuscadero Pink is just what the next color offering for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler is.

