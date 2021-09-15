CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hillcrest Doctors See Rise In Young COVID Patients Needing Intensive ECMO Treatments

By Grant Stephens
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillcrest doctors said they're seeing a growing number of younger patients who need an intensive treatment for COVID-19. They say they're seeing a need even greater than at COVID's peak in the winter. Doctor Adam Betz is the medical director of Pulmonary ECMO at Hillcrest. He said the age of...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ecmo
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Blood clots are likelier in patients who have had a surgery

COVID-19 patients that have required surgery in the past have been found to be at a dangerously higher risk of developing blood clots, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Birmingham have found there to be a correlation between active or past COVID cases of patients who have had a surgery and venous thromboembolism (VTE).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradford Era

UPMC docs: Odds of death for COVID patients ‘falling 5% every month'

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — UPMC continues to push monoclonal antibody treatment, giving it to 5,700 patients, including 2,300 during the past month amid a COVID-19 surge. If given early enough, most people showing symptoms of COVID-19 don’t get sick enough to even enter the hospital, UPMC doctors said. “We have found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville doctor: Do not use Betadine for treatment or prevention of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s another trend that medical experts are warning people not to use to treat COVID-19. There’s a video making the rounds on social media, viewed more than 350,000 times, that suggests people gargle Betadine, an antiseptic used to treat sore throats and cuts, to protect from the coronavirus entering the lungs. There are also tweets, like one saying it kills the virus in the mouth.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Combined with Standard of Care May Help Reduce Mortality for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy