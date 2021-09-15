CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThreatConnect 6.3 helps organizations identify and remediate threats faster

Cover picture for the articleThreatConnect released ThreatConnect 6.3, which improves the threat intelligence process by introducing six new threat intelligence group types for clearer and more intuitive data mapping for cyber threat intelligence analysts and our threat intel partnered integrations, as well as Workflow Metrics to help Security Operations Center (SOC) Directors identify whether the tools, processes, and automations in place are helping the organization identify and remediate threats faster.

