Saturday’s Game Between NAU and Arizona A Must-Win For Both Teams
The outcomes of the Arizona Wildcats’ and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks’ respective football seasons may very well rest on the result of Saturday’s game in Tucson. The two winless squads, each fresh on the heels of a painful blowout loss, will do battle at Arizona Stadium in hopes of avoiding an 0-3 start to the year. Arizona enters as the favorite despite its active fourteen-game losing streak, but Flagstaff’s finest have no plans to let their cross-state opponents walk away with an easy win.sports360az.com
